Four things to know about new Eagles QBs coach Scot Loeffler

After former quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier followed Kellen Moore to New Orleans, the Eagles faced a new challenge: hiring a new QBs coach. That problem was solved Friday morning, as the Eagles landed on Scot Loeffler to fill the vacancy.

Prior to joining the Eagles, Loeffler spent the last six seasons as Bowling Green’s head coach, compiling a 27-41 record. Loeffler will join the defending champions and work alongside the Eagles’ new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. With Loeffler stepping into a new role, here are five things you need to know about the latest addition to the Eagles coaching staff:

Loeffler has history with Tom Brady

Before becoming a coach, Loeffler was a quarterback at the University of Michigan from 1993-1996. During his senior year, he became teammates with a rather popular name in football, Tom Brady, who was a true freshman at the time. After Loeffler’s senior season, he joined the coaching staff as a graduate assistant and helped coach Brady.

The Ohio native remained part of Lloyd Carr’s coaching staff for Michigan’s undefeated, national championship season in 1997.

Coaching Tim Tebow

After spending one season as quarterbacks coach with the Detroit Lions in 2009, Loeffler joined Urban Meyer’s staff at the University of Florida (2009-2010), which included Steve Addazio.

At Florida, Loeffler coached Tim Tebow during the quarterback’s senior season. Tebow finished the year with 2,895 passing yards and 21 touchdowns and led the nation with a passer efficiency of 164.17. Once Addazio left to take the head coaching position at a school quite familiar to Philadelphia, Loeffler followed.

Philadelphia connections

Loeffler is no rookie when it comes to Philadelphia. In 2011, he served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Temple. Loeffler joined Temple after spending two seasons at Florida.

During Loeffler’s lone season with the Owls, Temple finished with a 9-4 record and finished second in the Mid-American Conference’s East Division. Under Loeffler, Temple ranked seventh in the country in rushing offense and 33rd in passing efficiency. The Owls also appeared in the New Mexico Bowl — defeating Wyoming 37-15 in the team’s first bowl win since the 1979 Garden State Bowl.

Since leaving Temple, Loeffler has held offensive coordinator posts at Auburn, Virginia Tech, and Boston College. Now, Loeffler will return to Lincoln Financial Field.

Being sneaky good

Loeffler has a few tricks up his sleeve, and during Bowling Green’s bowl game this past December against t Arkansas State in the 68 Ventures Bowl, he put them on display. On fourth-and-20 just inside midfield — with the team trailing by 10 in the first quarter — Loeffler called for a fake punt.

But instead of the punter John Henderson coming out for the play, Bowling Green’s third-string quarterback, Baron May, stepped onto the field — wearing an unusual number. Instead of wearing his typical No. 8 jersey that he wore all season, May was wearing No. 18, drawing similarities to Henderson’s No. 19.

But that wasn’t all. May completely camouflaged himself to appear like Henderson, wearing the same white leg sleeves and tucking his towel in the same position. Bowling Green capitalized with May throwing a 43-yard touchdown to Malcolm Johnson. The highlight caught the attention of many, including Pat McAfee.