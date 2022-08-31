Fox Sports is overhauling its lineup at FS1, and it’s adding a former Eagles star to bolster its new schedule.

LeSean McCoy, the six-time Pro Bowler known to fans as “Shady” during his six years with the Eagles, will co-host a new studio show called Speak alongside former Eagles teammate Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor, who is leaving The Herd with Colin Cowherd. The new show will debut Tuesday, Sept. 6.

McCoy, like many former NFL stars, has been attempting to make the transition from player to pundit. Most recently he’s been part of SiriusXM NFL Radio, where he co-hosted The Opening Drive Tuesday mornings alongside Solomon Wilcots.

McCoy spent 12 seasons in the NFL, which included stints with the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Along the way, he was part of two Super Bowl-winning teams, but retired as an Eagle last year, hinting at his media future.

“You guys will probably see me on TV. And when I’m on TV, I’m going to keep it real, just so you all know that,” McCoy said with a smile on his face.

Speak will be replacing Speak for Yourself, which had been co-hosted by Marcellus Wiley and Acho after Jason Whitlock’s exit in 2020. Wiley, who joined Fox Sports in 2018 after years at ESPN, doesn’t appear on FS1′s new lineup.

The other major change is in the morning, with current WFAN talker and one-time WIP weekend host Craig Carton headlining The Carton Show at 7 a.m. The show replaces First Things First, which moves to 3 p.m. and will be hosted by Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes. Jenna Wolfe, who had co-hosted the show since 2017, announced her departure earlier this month.

Carton has been back hosting on WFAN since 2020, after serving more than a year in prison for a fake-ticket Ponzi scheme that bilked investors out of more than $5 million. Carton used the money to pay off his extensive gambling debts, which be blamed on “demons” stemming from his abuse as a child.

Replacing Taylor on The Herd is Jason McIntyre, who founded sports blog The Big Lead anonymously back in 2006 and joined Fox Sports Radio in 2015. Another new addition to FS1′s lineup is longtime sideline reporter Jen Hale, who will be the new moderator on Undisputed.

Here’s FS1′s new lineup, which debuts Tuesday: