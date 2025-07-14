LeSean McCoy’s future at Fox unclear after network reportedly cancels multiple FS1 shows

LeSean McCoy’s career as a sports talker on FS1 is up in the air after the network reportedly canceled three shows in its latest lineup shake-up.

The Faculty, which the former Eagles running back hosted since September alongside Emmanuel Acho, Chase Daniel, and James Jones, is one of three shows reportedly being canceled by the network, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand.

Advertisement

McCoy could not be immediately reached, and Fox Sports did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s unclear if McCoy will be out at Fox after the moves, or if he could land on a future show. Fox’s future lineup plans are unclear, though Colin Cowherd’s The Herd and First Things First with Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes are expected to remain in their normal timeslots.

Acho, Daniel and Jones hosted Monday’s show, and there was no mention of the cancellations. Acho had two stints with the Eagles during his brief NFL career, while Daniel was Carson Wentz’s backup in Philly in 2016.

Speak, which once featured McCoy, is also among the shows reportedly being canceled. The show’s host, Joy Taylor, had been the subject of lurid headlines involving an alleged relationship with Acho.

Taylor’s contract was set to expire this summer. Her co-hosts on Speak were former New York Jets wide receiver and ex-ESPNer Keyshawn Johnson and former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce.

The third show reportedly getting nixed is Breakfast Ball, which was hosted by longtime WFAN personality and one-time 94.1 WIP host Craig Carton, Danny Parkins, and longtime Fox Sports NFL announcer Mark Schlereth.

Carton joined FS1 in August 2022 after serving prison time for bilking investors out of millions of dollars with a fake-ticket Ponzi scheme.

In the backdrop of the moves is a sexual harassment scandal involving former FS1 executive Charlie Dixon, who has been out at the network since April.

Former Fox Sports anchor and reporter Julie Stewart-Binks claimed Dixon sexually assaulted her in 2016 and is suing both him and the network. Dixon is also being sued by a former Fox Sports hairstylist, who accuses him of groping.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.