Jalen Carter lawsuit continues after survivor of crash settles with Georgia

A former Georgia recruiting staffer who sued Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter after suffering injuries in a fatal January 2023 car crash has reached a settlement with Georgia’s athletic department, one of the other defendants.

Victoria Bowles and the University of Georgia Athletic Association reached a settlement, Bowles’ attorney, Rob Buck confirmed Tuesday. The parties filed a joint motion to dismiss on Thursday in the state court of Gwinnett County, records show. Bowles’ negligence lawsuit continues against Carter and the estate of Chandler LeCroy, a recruiting staffer who was killed in the crash.

“Ms. Bowles will continue to seek justice in relation to her life altering injuries against Jalen Carter, his LLC, and Ms. LeCroy’s estate,” Buck wrote in a statement Tuesday.

Carter pleaded no contest to criminal charges of reckless driving and racing in March 2023 and was sentenced to 12 months probation, fined, and ordered to perform community service and complete a defensive driving course.

Carter, who was 21 at the time of the incident, was not hurt and went on to be selected by the Eagles with the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He finished second in voting for the Associated Press’ NFL defensive rookie of the year.

LeCroy drove the other vehicle, and she and Georgia football player Devin Willock were killed in the crash. Willock’s estate is also suing Carter, among others.