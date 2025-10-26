Jaxson Dart get his flowers, Tom Brady’s flub, and more from the Eagles-Giants broadcast

The Eagles took the field in their kelly green jerseys on Sunday, changing things up for a rematch against the New York Giants. Look good, feel good, play good rang true as the Birds soared to a 38-20 victory.

The broadcast team of Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt found plenty to complain about in the win, however. Here’s everything you might have missed from the Fox broadcast:

Barkley’s back

Week after week, everyone has been asking, “Where’s Saquon Barkley?”

Barkley answered in explosive fashion, ripping a 65-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage. He broke out of his funk, surpassing his rushing total in each of the last five games on one play.

Brady felt the release with the fans as Barkley crossed the goal line — while providing some insight into how the Eagles have flipped the script

“It feels so good,” Brady said. “This entire offensive line has been waiting for this, to find that mojo. They were under center much more last week, and that’s how they kind of want this offense to go. Keep that defensive line guessing a little bit. Is it run or pass?”

Barkley finished with 150 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Penn State product said postgame that he’s good to go despite being pulled late in the game with a groin injury.

Rookie mistake

Brady made a mistake we all make in the living room with our family watching the game — the only problem was that he was live on air for Fox.

After an early scramble by Jalen Hurts to escape a Brian Burns tackle in the first quarter, Brady took a moment to compliment the Eagles starter.

While describing Hurts’ ability to escape the pocket, Brady dropped an obscenity before quickly finishing his sentence in hopes no one noticed … but we noticed.

“Whenever I watch him play it’s like the D-line is almost there to get him,” Brady said. “And then nope, he just squirts away, and they can’t f— …”

Cue awkwardness.

Flag frustration

The announcers had plenty to complain about this week with flags, erroneously blown whistles, and questionable fumbles called or not.

Fist on the docket was an accidentally blown whistle during a missed 58-yard field-goal attempt by Jake Elliott in the first quarter — which rules analyst Dean Blandino said should have resulted in a redo of the play.

If you think you were mad about the missed chance to pad what then was a 7-0 lead, you should have seen Nick Sirianni on the sideline in a shouting match with three officials.

Not to be outdone, Giants coach Brian Daboll had a similar meltdown after the Giants seemingly stopped a Tush Push attempt by Hurts with a strip-sack and recovery by Kayvon Thibodeaux. Luckily for the Birds, the refs blew the play dead early — much to the chagrin of Daboll.

One positive of the mistakes and chatter around the Tush Push disrupting the game was a rare moment in which the announcers could say they agreed with both coaches about the refs.

“Sirianni was hot because the whistle blew on the Eagles field-goal miss, which the play should have been blown dead and done again,” play-by-play man Burkhardt said. “And now Daboll has got one that should be a fumble, and I think they both were right.”

By the time dust settled, there were a few more more missed calls and blowups by each coach. Postgame, Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, a former Giant who’s now a studio analyst for Fox, had harsh words for the officials.

“That may be the worst-officiated game we saw all season,” Strahan said.

Lots to like from Jaxson Dart

The last thing the Eagles want is another good quarterback in the NFC East, which already features the Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott and the Washington Commanders’ Jayden Daniels.

So of course, the greatest quarterback of all time had to give his stamp of approval to the Giants’ Jaxson Dart. Brady took time to compliment the young quarterback’s ability, comparing him to a young Josh Allen, the 2024 NFL MVP.

Brady took an extra moment to compliment the “mental and emotional part of his game” in reference to the former Ole Miss quarterback’s ability to change play calls — leading to the most outrageous comparison of the day.

“That autonomy allows quarterbacks to elevate the game a lot, like [Peyton] Manning, [Drew] Brees, myself, some of these guys have played for a long time,” Brady said. “They’re very successful.”

“How many rookies, if any quarterbacks, have that autonomy?” Burkhardt replied.

“Not many,” Brady said.