The New York Giants will be without star running back Saquon Barkley today in their game against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The game is a must-win for the Eagles in their bid to wrap up the top seed in the NFC and a playoff bye next week.

Barkley is listed among the Giants’ inactive players along with safety Julian Love, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, linebacker Azeez Ojulari, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

It appears that the Giants will rest quarterback Daniel Jones as well, given the fact that they cannot improve their playoff seeding.

The Eagles’ inactive players include quarterback Ian Book, running backTrey Sermon, cornerback Avonte Maddox, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, and defensive end Josh Sweat.