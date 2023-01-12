Link copied to clipboard
Eagles’ Haason Reddick is the NFC Defensive Player of the Month
Reddick, an Eagles' free agent signing last offseason, paid big dividends in his first year with his hometown team.
Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for December and January, the league announced on Thursday.
Reddick, who signed as a free agent in the offseason, had eight sacks over the final six games of the season, including three straight two-sack games in Weeks 15-17. He also had two forced fumbles.
The Camden native finished the season with a career-high 16 sacks, second in the NFL to the 49ers’ Nick Bosa, along with 26 QB hits and five forced fumbles.
Reddick, a former Temple standout, signed a three-year, $45 million contract in March.