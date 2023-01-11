The Eagles were special on special teams against the Giants. Can they keep it up in the playoffs?

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott was named the NFC special teams player of the week after he successfully converted on a career-high five field goals during the team’s 22-16 victory over the Giants in Week 18.

All 16 of Elliott’s points (five field goals, one extra-point) proved to be crucial in a game that was decided by six points. With long snapper Rick Lovato and punter/holder Brett Kern, Elliott’s field goals were from 54, 52, 39, 32, and 22 yards. By defeating the Giants, the Eagles clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the NFC title.

» READ MORE: 75 years after Pete Pihos sparked the Eagles’ first playoff win and championship run, his legacy endures

Elliott represents the team’s ninth weekly honor from the 2022-’23 season:

Advertisement

Week 1: CB Zech McPhearson, NFC special teams player of the week Week 2: CB Darius Slay, NFC defensive player of the week Week 3: DE Brandon Graham, NFC defensive player of the week Week 4: LB Haason Reddick, NFC defensive player of the week Week 5: K Cameron Dicker, NFC special teams player of the week Week 12: QB Jalen Hurts, NFC offensive player of the week Week 13: Hurts, NFC offensive player of the week Week 14: Graham, NFC defensive player of the week Week 18: K Elliott, NFC special teams player of the week

*Additionally, Hurts was named NFC Player of the Month in September.

Special teams had their share of ups and downs throughout the season, and there are still concerns at punter. Arryn Siposs still remains on injured reserve, and veteran Kern has been underwhelming since joining the team (10 punts, 40.8-yard average, just one punt inside the 20). But the unit put together a strong performance in the regular-season finale.

In addition to Elliott’s career outing, the Giants attempted multiple fake plays on special teams, but were unsuccessful in each attempt.

At the end of the first quarter, the Giants attempted a fake field goal, in which holder/punter Jamie Gillan pulled from his position, and rolled out in an attempt to pass the ball downfield. The Eagles quickly sniffed out the trick play, and McPhearson pounced on Gillan to record an unorthodox sack.

“I didn’t sniff out nothing,” McPhearson said with a laugh. “I was going on the blitz side, so my responsibility is to try to block the kick. So I came through free, and I thought I was about to block it because nobody touched me. My eyes were closed for a second. Then I realized he was running with the ball, so I was like, ‘Shoot, let me chase him down and tackle him.’ Got that extra sack for us, and got them off the field.”

Coming out of halftime, the Giants tried to catch the Eagles off guard with a surprise onside kick. The Eagles were lined up in regular kickoff coverage, but rookie linebacker Nakobe Dean was still able to track and secure the football before any Giants arrived. Eagles rookie safety Reed Blankenship recovered a second onside kick later on, effectively cementing the victory.

“I’ve never been part of something special like this,” McPhearson said. “Two years, back-to-back, making it to the playoffs – it’s really two different feelings. This year, we have a lot going for us. We’re taking it one day at a time, but we know the main goal is taking this thing to the Super Bowl. That’s the main thing, for sure.”

» READ MORE: Doug Pederson gets love from Jeffrey Lurie, Eagles as he leads the Jaguars to the playoffs

Three Eagles on NFLPA’s All-Pro Team

The NFL Players Association announced its inaugural All-Pro Team on Wednesday. Three Eagles were listed on the team, as voted on by their NFL peers: center Jason Kelce, right tackle Lane Johnson, and cornerback Darius Slay.