HBO releases trailer for in-season ‘Hard Knocks’ featuring the Eagles and NFC East

Ahead of the 2025 season, HBO and NFL Films announced its in-season edition of Hard Knocks would follow the NFC East, which meant behind-the-scenes access to the Eagles, as well as their division rivals — the Dallas Cowboys, the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants.

At the time, it sounded like cinema.

Following one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, one that featured the reigning Super Bowl champions, as well as some of the biggest names in the sport — including the Eagles’ A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts, Cowboys’ Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, Commanders’ Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin, and Giants’ Russell Wilson and Malik Nabers — seemed like appointment viewing.

However, it took a turn after a number of setbacks plagued each team. The Commanders (3-8) lost star quarterback Jayden Daniels to a dislocated elbow in Week 9. The Giants (2-9) have started three different quarterbacks and fired head coach Brian Daboll. The Cowboys (4-5-1) have battled inconsistency while adjusting under first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer. Even the Eagles (8-2), who are running away with the division, are still trying to figure out their offense and drama continues to surround Brown.

It’s not exactly the tight race fans were expecting — but there’s still likely to be plenty of drama. Fans can now get an early look at the series after HBO revealed its first trailer.

Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East is set to premiere on HBO on Dec. 2 and will be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes will premiere every Tuesday throughout the end of the NFL regular season and into the playoffs.