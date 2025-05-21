Eagles to appear on ‘Hard Knocks’ this season as NFC East is the focus of HBO’s in-season edition

In a new multiyear deal between HBO and NFL Films, football fans will be getting two new installments of Hard Knocks this year — and it looks like the reigning Super Bowl champions will be making an appearance.

Hard Knocks: In Season With the NFC East will debut in December on HBO and HBO Max and will focus on the Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, and New York Giants. The Giants were the subject of last year’s offseason edition of Hard Knocks, which won’t be continued this season after the team’s handling of the Saquon Barkley situation became a punch line, especially after he ran for 2,000 yards and won a Super Bowl. Originally, the network reportedly would shift its focus to college football and follow Bill Belichick and North Carolina, but that later was canceled.

Now, the Giants once again will have cameras following them, but so will the Eagles. The decision to pick the NFC East seems like an obvious one, with the division hosting some of the biggest names in the sport — including Barkley and Jalen Hurts, the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, the Commanders’ Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin, and the Giants’ Russell Wilson and Malik Nabers.

Advertisement

This will be the second time Hard Knocks has implemented the division format, following the premiere of Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North in 2024.

» READ MORE: NFL owners showed disdain for the Eagles and Philly fans, but the Tush Push remains unstoppable | Marcus Hayes

Meanwhile, Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Buffalo Bills will debut on Aug. 5 with new episodes of the five-part series airing through Sept. 2. The Bills are making their first appearance on the show, as coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen look to get over the AFC championship hump and into the Super Bowl.

“We are thrilled to provide Hard Knocks fans a summer with the Bills and winter with the Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, and Eagles in the first year of our exciting new deal with NFL Films,” Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, co-executive vice presidents of HBO documentary and family programming, said in a statement. “There will be no shortage of star power.”

Both series will be narrated by award-winning actor Liev Schreiber, known for his roles in Ray Donovan, X-Men, and more.

“There aren’t many shows in history that have had a successful 25-year run,” said NFL Films senior executive Ross Ketover. “We are thrilled that the partnership between NFL Films and HBO — which has captivated football fans for so long — will continue years into the future.”