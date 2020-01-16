“It’s been 36 years since I’d been out of the game. People have been telling me for a long time that I should be in there. But I didn’t know if I was good enough. I tried to play my best and be the best that I could. But it was not for me to say I should be in the Hall of Fame. It was only for me to put the numbers up and be the person that they would want to see in the Hall of Fame.’’