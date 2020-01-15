Former Eagles wide receiver Harold Carmichael couldn’t contain his shock when Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker called the four-time Pro Bowler to inform him he’d finally “have a bronze bust in Canton, Ohio.”
“I never thought this would happen, but thank you, God,” Carmichael said in the audio, which was released Wednesday by the Hall of Fame. “I feel like I’m dreaming. I don’t know what to feel. I feel so numb."
The Hall of Fame announced Wednesday morning that Carmichael would be among the 20-person centennial class of 2020. The 1971 seventh-round pick played 13 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Eagles, and still holds franchise records for catches, receiving yards and touchdown receptions.
“The first thing I thought about is growing up and the people I was around, from Jacksonville, Florida to here in New Jersey,” Carmichael said on the call with Baker. “Just thinking of all the people I’d like to share this with. It wasn’t me by myself ... This is such an honor"