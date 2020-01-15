View this post on Instagram

Same home town Jacksonville FL. Same High School William M Raines. Same NFL Team, Philadelphia Eagles 🦅 . Now, same place in the Pro Football HOF!! Congratulations Harold. You helped pave the way for me for greater success, because I saw your excellence, coming out of Duval. Thank you for your example & wisdom!! #Ichiban #FlyEaglesFly #HOF2020 #BBTB