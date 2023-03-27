Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni, and Jeffrey Lurie return to Phoenix for NFL owners’ meetings

PHOENIX — The Eagles’ brain trust is back in Arizona.

Just six weeks removed from losing Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, general manager Howie Roseman, and coach Nick Sirianni returned to Phoenix Sunday for the NFL’s owners’ meetings and are each slated to speak with reporters during the week before things conclude on Tuesday.

Here are the biggest topics going into the week:

Roseman’s roster building

It’s still quite early in the offseason, but the Eagles’ roster has already seen some signifiant turnover in free agency. Several key starters, including C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards and Isaac Seumalo, tested the market and signed elsewhere. Roseman was able to re-sign a few key veterans like James Bradberry, Fletcher Cox, and Brandon Graham while also getting extensions done for Lane Johnson and Darius Slay even after the team made plans to release Slay before reconvening later that day.

The Eagles have added some low-cost free agents at positions of need like former Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds, former Seattle running back Rashaad Penny, and former Bears linebacker Nicholas Morrow. Still, they could stand to address each of the positions in the NFL draft or later in free agency.

Advertisement

Obviously Roseman won’t plainly state the team’s intentions while chatting with reporters, but he will still offer some insight on where the team stands going into the draft next month.

Hurts extension

One notable omission from the list of recently extended Eagles stars is Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles quarterback is in line to cash in on last year’s MVP-caliber season with a lucrative extension that should pay him roughly $50 million a year over the course of the deal. The Eagles have publicly expressed their motivation to get that extension done and have good reason to do it before other star quarterbacks across the league like Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, or Lamar Jackson ink new deals and drive up the market price for young franchise quarterbacks.

With both sides having time to negotiate and with Lurie speaking this week, the team’s public comments will be worth noting.

Sirianni on young players

With the handful of starters signing elsewhere in free agency, the Eagles will likely have expanded roles for a few members of last year’s rookie class.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis will need to help compensate for Hargrave’s departure. Linebacker Nakobe Dean figures to fill one of the starting roles vacated by Edwards and Kyzir White. Even Cam Jurgens has a good shot of sliding over from center to guard to replace Seumalo.

Especially in Jurgens’ case, Sirianni’s Tuesday morning sit-down with reporters will help shed light on their future roles and the time they spent preparing behind the scenes last season.

Coaching staff additions

Sirianni will also speak to reporters for the first time since filling out the defensive coaching staff. Linebackers coach D.J. Eliot, defensive backs coach Tavar Johnson, and nickels coach Ronell Williams were each hired to new defensive coordinator Sean Desai’s staff since Sirianni last spoke at the NFL scouting combine.

Williams’ role as nickels coach is a new one for the Eagles. Sirianni’s explanation for adding the role will be of note.

Rule changes

The “tush push” quarterback sneaks the Eagles were unmatched in executing last season is off the docket going into this week, but there are still plenty of proposed rule changes set for discussion.

The Eagles have two proposals for the owners. The first is to allow players to wear No. 0. and to let kickers and punters wear any number between 0-49 and 90-99. The second, which the Eagles have proposed several years now, would substitute the onside kick for one play in which the offense would face fourth-and-20 from their own 20-yard line and would retain possession if converted.

Seeing green

Lurie announced last year that the Eagles would wear their classic kelly-green jerseys as an alternate in 2023. This week will serve as the final confirmation for the much-requested throwbacks, which were made possible by last year’s rule change allowing teams to have one alternate-colored helmet. The Eagles used the rule change to add a blacked-out helmet last season, but will cater to nostalgic fans with this year’s selection.