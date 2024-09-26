Eagles front office ranked among the best in the league, according to NFL coaches and executives

Howie Roseman has overseen one of the most successful eras in Eagles’ history. With Roseman in the drivers’ seat, the Birds won their first Super Bowl, qualified for a second Super Bowl, and have been perennial contenders.

But it’s not just Eagles fans taking note of what Roseman and the Eagles’ front office have done. Previously, Roseman has twice been named the NFL executive of the year. And now, in The Athletic’s new poll of coaches and executives, the Eagles ranked as the league’s fourth-best front office, behind Baltimore, Kansas City, and San Francisco.

“Howie is really aggressive,” one executive told The Athletic. “That really stands out about the way they do things. They go for it. He’s not afraid to take risks on players. I think that’s a really good quality when you get into that role, and he’s quick to move on when something isn’t working. Those are attractive traits in a general manager. They’ve also always had guys in Philly who are good evaluators.”

Roseman and the Eagles also earned praise for developing front office talent that moved on to other teams, including Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, Jets GM Joe Douglas, and Browns GM Andrew Berry, and for the quantity and quality of resources.

While that poll was anonymous, one big name to voice his thoughts on the Birds’ brain trust was former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who recently praised the organization’s front office on his Let’s Go podcast, noting that he considers them to be one of the best in the league outside of Kansas City, alongside Dallas, Detroit, and Houston.

“Philadelphia is also in that division, and they’ve also put together a pretty good roster,” Belichick said. “They continue to make great moves like signing Bryce Huff and trading away Reddick and giving that problem to somebody else.”

Roseman, who was first promoted to general manager in 2010, has been working for the team in some capacity for nearly 25 years.