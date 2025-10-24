Eagles’ A.J. Brown ruled out for Giants game with hamstring injury

Receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) has been ruled out for the Eagles’ rematch against the New York Giants on Sunday, according to the team’s final injury report released Friday afternoon.

Brandon Graham (not injury related), cornerback Jakorian Bennett (pectoral/injured reserve), center Cam Jurgens (knee), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (concussion), and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) also have been ruled out against the Giants. Receiver Darius Cooper (shoulder/injured reserve), whose 21-day practice window opened on Thursday, is questionable.

Brown did not practice this week as he recovers from a hamstring injury, an ailment that popped up on the injury report in the aftermath of the win over the Minnesota Vikings. It is unclear when Brown sustained the injury, as he played 46 offensive snaps (92%) against the Vikings.

He was on the field until the final passing play of the game, in which he caught a 45-yard pass from Jalen Hurts on third-and-9 with 1 minute, 45 seconds remaining. Brown has dealt with hamstring injuries before, most recently during training camp when he was sidelined for eight practices.

“Obviously, he’s a great player,” receiver DeVonta Smith said on Friday before the final injury report was released. “We hope for him to be out there. But we’ll have to adjust if that’s the case that he’s not out there. We’ll have to adjust, and everyone’s going to have to study a little harder. Guys are going to be moving around in different spots and things.”

With Jurgens ruled out, Brett Toth likely will take his place as the starting center, just as he did in spot duty against the Vikings. Toth, the 6-foot-6, 304-pound depth offensive lineman, filled in for Jurgens at center in practice on Thursday during individual drills with the rest of the starters on the offensive line.

Toth has started one game this season — the Week 6 matchup against the Giants, in which he took the place of the injured Landon Dickerson at left guard. He has taken 77 career regular-season snaps at center over the course of five seasons (four with the Eagles, one with the Carolina Panthers). The majority of his experience as a backup has come at guard (178 snaps at left guard, 27 at right) and right tackle (102 snaps).

“A big thing in between the different positions in controlling, setting the point [as a center],” Toth said Friday. “Everyone’s job relies on you putting everyone in the right position to do their job. A lot of communication at both spots. But at center, it all starts there. Conducting the band kind of deal.”

Meanwhile, even though Graham won’t return to action on Sunday, he was a full participant in practice all week. The 37-year-old defensive end came out of retirement on Tuesday. He said “everything’s going good right now,” even if he isn’t playing against the Giants.

“Just being able to go three, four plays without really feeling, like, dog tired and really pushing,” Graham said Friday. “But I’d just say just a credit to the work that you put in during the offseason, and then for me, just making sure that if I am sore, we’re communicating. I mean, I was sore the next day. It felt like training camp. But it wasn’t a bad sore. It was a good sore, that first day, first day of school.”

Kelee Ringo is the next man up to start in place of the injured Jackson. He has started two games this season (seven games total) at the outside cornerback spot opposite Quinyon Mitchell, conceding 11 receptions for 172 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. He also has registered a pass breakup and 22 tackles.

Tight end Grant Calcaterra (oblique), Dickerson (ankle/back), tight end Dallas Goedert (calf), defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (shoulder), and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (ankle) have been removed from the injury report and are available to play. This will be Calcaterra’s first game since Week 5 against the Denver Broncos.