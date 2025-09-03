Backup QB Tanner McKee is the only Eagle ruled out vs. Cowboys

Tanner McKee (right thumb) was ruled out of Thursday’s home opener against the Dallas Cowboys on the Eagles’ final injury report released on Wednesday afternoon.

McKee, the backup quarterback to Jalen Hurts, is the only player on the active roster unavailable to play.

The 25-year-old quarterback injured the thumb on his right hand on Aug. 18 when he hit a helmet after throwing, sidelining him for the last two days of training camp. He did not participate in practice all week, but he was present to take mental reps during the drills open to the media at the beginning of practice.

Sam Howell, whom the Eagles acquired from the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 24, is expected to serve as the primary backup to Hurts on game day. If the Eagles want Kyle McCord to be their emergency third quarterback, and thus not included among the game-day actives, they would need to sign him to their 53-man roster. McCord, the Eagles’ sixth-rounder out of Syracuse, is on the practice squad.

Meanwhile, everyone else on the active roster is good to go for Thursday’s game, including Landon Dickerson (back), Drew Mukuba (hamstring), Joshua Uche (groin), and Jalen Carter (shoulder).

Dickerson, the three-time Pro Bowl left tackle, injured the meniscus in his right knee on Aug. 10 and missed the remainder of training camp as he recovered from surgery. He returned to practice last week, but he missed Monday’s session with a back injury. He returned to action as a full participant on Tuesday.

Mukuba, the rookie safety out of Texas, is expected to see some action on defense, but Sydney Brown is the likely starter alongside Reed Blankenship. Adoree’ Jackson, the nine-year veteran who turns 30 later this month, is the likely starting outside cornerback opposite Quinyon Mitchell.

