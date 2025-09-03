Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions: Our writers pick a winner for Week 1

The Eagles begin their bid to be the 10th team to win two straight Super Bowls when they kick off the season against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.

History shows the Eagles should be in for a good night: The defending Super Bowl champions have started the following year with a win on opening weekend in 20 of the past 25 seasons.

Here’s how our writers see it playing out:

Jeff Neiburg

The Eagles dominated Dallas in two matchups last season to the tune of a 75-13 score across the two contests. Dak Prescott didn’t play in either game, however. But Micah Parsons is gone, and the Eagles still have the much better roster.

You wonder how the Eagles’ secondary will hold up against the Cowboys’ passing attack. CeeDee Lamb was already a tough cover to begin with, and now the Cowboys have the vertical threat of George Pickens. The Eagles, however, should have the big edge on the line of scrimmage, and if they can pressure Prescott, that passing attack can be neutralized.

Plus, that’s really the only area of the game where the Eagles might be at a minor disadvantage. There are too many factors in their favor, starting with the unfurling of a Super Bowl banner in front of Jerry Jones. It’s a 1-0 start for the Eagles’ title defense.

Prediction: Eagles 30, Cowboys 20

Olivia Reiner

All of the chatter leading into this Week 1 matchup has been about the Cowboys’ loss of Parsons. Yes, the Cowboys are missing a force off the edge, but they gained a run stopper in Kenny Clark, which could give them a boost in their matchup against Saquon Barkley. The offensive player of the year was dominant between the tackles last season, racking up 848 yards and seven touchdowns on those 170 carries last season for an average of 5 yards per carry (fifth most in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats).

The Cowboys struggled in that area, giving up 5.1 yards per carry on rushes between the tackles. Could Clark become a difference-maker in keeping Barkley at bay? Still, Barkley is Barkley, and he didn’t show any signs of slowing down in training camp this summer.

On the other side of the ball, my biggest question is how will the Eagles’ secondary — featuring new starters at cornerback and safety — hold up against the Cowboys’ retooled passing attack that features Lamb, Pickens, and Jake Ferguson? Oh, and Prescott is finally healthy, which was not the case in the Eagles’ matchups against the Cowboys last season. This game will provide a test for … Adoree’ Jackson? Sydney Brown? While the Eagles still have the advantage in this game, it might not be the blowout that some may expect.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Cowboys 20

Matt Breen

The only glare the Cowboys will have to worry about on Thursday night will be the shine coming from the Eagles’ second Lombardi trophy in seven years.

The Dallas defense without Parsons is like Wings without Paul McCartney. It’s hard to imagine them stopping Barkley and it’s even harder to see him playing four quarters.

He rested in the second half last November at Dallas when the Eagles rolled against a Cowboys team blinded by the light shining through the stadium windows. He should get some free time again on Thursday.

The Cowboys addressed their poor rushing attack by signing Javonte Williams, who failed to flash much in his three seasons with the Broncos. He won’t be much of a threat for the Birds, who were excellent last season against the run.

To win, the Cowboys will need to pass but Lamb will be held in check by Quinyon Mitchell, who will follow his excellent rookie season with a declaration on opening night that he’s one of the NFL’s best corners.

Jalen Carter will get to Prescott the same way he bullied Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. The Eagles won’t see their banner get raised, but they won’t miss the party as they roll in the opener.

The next three opponents — Chiefs, Rams, and Buccaneers — are difficult and the Eagles can’t afford to stumble in Week 1. They won’t.

Prediction: Eagles 34, Cowboys 10