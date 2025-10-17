Landon Dickerson and Jalen Carter questionable vs. Vikings; Quinyon Mitchell set to play

Landon Dickerson (ankle) and Jalen Carter (heel) are questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Eagles announced on Friday’s final injury report.

Grant Calcaterra (oblique) is the lone Eagles player ruled out. The tight end will miss his second consecutive game.

Dickerson, the 6-foot-6, 332-pound left guard, was a full participant in Friday’s practice for the first time this week. He participated in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday as he works his way back from an ankle injury sustained in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos.

The injury sidelined him last Thursday in the Eagles’ loss to the New York Giants. Brett Toth started in his place, and if Dickerson can’t go, the 29-year-old depth offensive lineman could get the starting nod again.

Although he’s listed as questionable, Carter said on Wednesday after practice that he will play against the Vikings. However, Carter said that before he was downgraded from his full participation status on Wednesday to limited on Thursday and Friday.

Like Dickerson, the 6-foot-3, 314-pound interior defensive lineman also missed the Giants game. He sustained the heel injury the day before the game in practice and had popped up as questionable to play on the final injury report.

Quinyon Mitchell, who exited the Giants game in the first quarter with a hamstring ailment, has been removed from the injury report and is available to play.

Mitchell, the second-year outside cornerback, was a full participant in Thursday’s and Friday’s practices. He was limited on Wednesday. His improved health would be a benefit to an Eagles secondary that saw Kelee Ringo and Adoree’ Jackson on the field together at cornerback in the loss to the Giants.

Zack Baun (thumb) and Jordan Davis (shoulder) have also been removed from the injury report and are available to play.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell announced on Friday that Carson Wentz will start for the fourth time this season with J.J. McCarthy still working his way back from an ankle injury. McCarthy, who is in his first year as the starter, is listed as questionable.

Max Brosmer will serve as Wentz’s backup and McCarthy will be the emergency third quarterback, O’Connell said.

Sunday’s game will mark Wentz’s second start against the Eagles, the team that drafted him No. 2 overall in 2016 out of North Dakota State. Wentz last played against the Eagles in 2022 for Washington. The Commanders lost that game, 24-8, as Wentz went 25 of 43 for 211 yards. He also took nine sacks.

Andrew Van Ginkel, the Pro Bowl outside linebacker, is the only Vikings player who has been ruled out.

Also listed as questionable are outside linebacker Tyler Batty (knee/IR), linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring/IR), defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (hip), center/guard Michael Jurgens (hamstring), and right tackle Brian O’Neill (knee).