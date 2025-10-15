Landon Dickerson, Jalen Carter, and Quinyon Mitchell take part in Eagles practice

The mini-bye week coming off the Eagles’ 34-17 loss to the New York Giants provided an opportunity for a few key players to get healthy.

Landon Dickerson (ankle), Jalen Carter (heel), and Quinyon Mitchell (hamstring) were participating in practice in some capacity Wednesday during the brief portion open to the media at the beginning.

Neither Dickerson nor Carter played Thursday at MetLife Stadium. Mitchell was hurt toward the end of the first quarter, forcing Kelee Ringo back into action at cornerback after he had been benched in favor of Adoree’ Jackson earlier in the game.

Dickerson suffered his ankle injury early in the Eagles’ loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 5. The veteran guard has been hobbled by various injuries this season, requiring meniscus surgery in his knee during training camp.

Dickerson has finished only three games this season — he also dropped out of the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, having dealt with a back issue earlier that week.

The three-time Pro Bowl left guard isn’t the only Eagles player who has suffered various injuries this season. Carter, the 24-year-old defensive tackle, has been nursing a shoulder injury dating back to the offseason and popped up on the injury report the day before the Giants game with a heel injury.

However, Thursday marked Carter’s first absence due to injury, having been ejected from the Week 1 game against the Cowboys for spitting on quarterback Dak Prescott before the first drive.

The first injury report of the week ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings will be released on Wednesday afternoon and will reveal the extent to which each player participated in practice.

