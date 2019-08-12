When coaches and teammates talk about Seumalo, they tend not to start off with his work at left guard. They talk, as Groh did, about his versatility. This is something fans and reporters tend to undervalue, but with just 46 players active on game day, an offensive lineman who can play – really play, as in, do a good job, not just line up and lunge – at guard, center, and tackle is a precious commodity.