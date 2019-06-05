Back in October, state prosecutors had offered Gaffney a plea deal that included paying Sheppard for the car damage, 100 hours of community service, and two years of probation, but took it off the table, citing comments Schwartz made to the media. It’s unclear why prosecutors decided to offer Gaffney this latest deal with more favorable terms, but Schwartz said it’s due to evidence that suggested Sheppard was misleading the state about the damage done to his car and Gaffney’s involvement.