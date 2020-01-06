Which is all well and good, except for the fact that Clowney’s hit is the exact sort of thing that the NFL should be legislating out of its game. Within the context of the final score, the non-call probably didn’t matter. Fifteen extra yards weren’t going to do much for an offense that was operating with all of the giddy-up of an anesthetized armadillo. A piece of yellow fabric wasn’t going to put Carson Wentz’s brain in reverse and unplaster it from his skull. The Eagles were still going to play 50 minutes of football with a 40-year-old quarterback who was taking the first playoff snaps of his 17-year career. Their franchise signal caller was still going to watch the final three-and-a-half quarters of his first postseason start from the locker room if he was even physically capable of seeing anything but stars. The Eagles were still going to lose, and lose ugly, and limp into a third straight offseason of uncertainty at the game’s most important position.