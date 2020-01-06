The grades are in for the Eagles’ Sunday’s playoff loss to the Seahawks. Check them out and send in your own.
Miles Sanders and Boston Scott combined for 94 rushing yards, including five double-digit-yard runs. They averaged 4.9 yards per carry on first down. Josh McCown added 23 yards on five carries, including an 11-yard keeper in the second quarter.
Grade: B-plus
Josh McCown came off the bench after Carson Wentz got hurt and turned in a respectable performance, completing 18 of 24 passes. One of those six incompletions was a killer — a misconnection with Miles Sanders on a fourth-and-4 flair in the fourth quarter that would have kept a potential scoring drive alive. McCown leaned on tight end Dallas Goedert, who had seven catches for 73 yards. But he was sacked three times in the red zone as the Eagles failed to score a touchdown on three trips inside the Seattle 20.
Grade: C-plus
The Eagles held Seahawks running backs Travis Homer and Marshawn Lynch to 19 yards on 17 carries. But Lynch had a 5-yard second-quarter touchdown run, breaking tackles by Malcolm Jenkins and Avonte Maddox. Russell Wilson had 22- and 19-yard runs against the Eagles, but neither did any damage.
Grade: A
The Eagles had problems with D.K. Metcalf’s speed. He caught seven passes from Russell Wilson for 160 yards, including a 53-yard third-quarter touchdown pass when he got behind cornerback Avonte Maddox. He also had a 36-yard catch on a third-and-10 with less than two minutes left in the game when the Eagles desperately needed to get the ball back.
Grade: C
Vinny Curry blocked an early 35-yard Jason Myers field goal attempt. Jake Elliott made all three of his attempts from 46, 26, and 38 yards The Eagles’ coverage teams played well.
Grade: B -plus
For the second time this season, the Eagles held the Seahawks to 17 points, and for the second time this season they lost to them. The first-quarter concussion to Carson Wentz finally was one injury too many for the Eagles. Josh McCown played his heart out and was able to move the ball between the twenties. But the Eagles were 0-for-3 in the red zone. That and the 53-yard touchdown pass they gave up to J.K. Metcalf did them in.
Grade: C