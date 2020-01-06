For the second time this season, the Eagles held the Seahawks to 17 points, and for the second time this season they lost to them. The first-quarter concussion to Carson Wentz finally was one injury too many for the Eagles. Josh McCown played his heart out and was able to move the ball between the twenties. But the Eagles were 0-for-3 in the red zone. That and the 53-yard touchdown pass they gave up to J.K. Metcalf did them in.