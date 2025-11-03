Five things to know about new Eagles LB Jaelan Phillips, from his musical background to his contract status

Howie Roseman has been active approaching Tuesday’s 4 p.m. NFL trade deadline.

After previously adding cornerbacks Jaire Alexander, a two-time Pro Bowler, and Michael Carter II, Roseman was back at it on Monday. The general manager added to the Birds’ edge rusher room, trading a third-round pick to acquire linebacker Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins.

Advertisement

Here are five things to know about the Eagles’ newest pass rusher …

Phillips knows Vic Fangio

In 2023, Phillips played under current Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio during his one season in Miami. It was also tracking to be one of Phillips’ best years as a pro before he suffered a season-ending injury. In eight games before tearing his Achilles tendon, he put up 6.5 sacks, plus one interception and five passes defended.

» READ MORE: Live updates: Birds make another trade; Commanders QB could miss rest of season; latest rumors ahead of deadline

He’s involved with charity

Phillips started his own foundation, the Jaelan Phillips Foundation, and regularly volunteered in the Miami community. One of the organizations his charity supported is Lotus House, a shelter for homeless women and children in the area.

He medically retired from football

Phillips started his college career at UCLA in 2017, but after suffering a season-ending concussion and being struck by a vehicle in 2018, he elected to medically retire from football.

In 2019, he transferred to the University of Miami to attempt a comeback, and after sitting out the 2019 season, in 2020 he was a second-team all-American.

Phillips was a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He’s interested in music

Phillips is a man of many talents. At both UCLA and Miami, he majored in music production, and Phillips was classically trained in the piano starting at age eight.

His grandfather is a pianist and conductor who earned three degrees from Juilliard and was the dean at the Lynn University Conservatory of Music for over two decades before retiring at the end of the 2024-25 school year.

» READ MORE: Eagles acquire pass rusher Jaelan Phillips from Dolphins

He’s a pending free agent

Phillips is just 26, but he’s a rental, playing on the final year of his rookie contract. He’s struggled to stay healthy, suffering season-ending ACL and Achilles tears in 2023 and 2024, but if he produces with the Birds, he could be an extension candidate.

For a little more on Phillips’ personality and what he’s like on the field, he was recently mic’d up for a Dolphins game …