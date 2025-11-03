Eagles acquire pass rusher Jaelan Phillips from Dolphins

Pass-rush help is on its way to the Eagles.

The team is acquiring Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer on Monday morning.

The move comes ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline in an attempt to bolster the Eagles’ pass rush. The group has evolved since the start of the season, with Za’Darius Smith retiring, Brandon Graham returning, and three players — Nolan Smith, Azeez Ojulari, and Ogbo Okoronkwo — going on injured reserve. Smith is expected to return after the bye week.

The Eagles will look to tap into Phillips’ upside, bringing pass-rush juice to an edge rushers rotation that has combined for just 5½ sacks in (including Za’Darius Smith’s 1½ sacks) through eight games.

Phillips, 26, arrives in Philadelphia on the final year of his rookie deal after an injury-riddled start to his NFL career with the struggling Dolphins. The 2021 No. 18 overall pick out of Miami, Phillips had a productive first two seasons in the league, as he posted 15½ sacks.

However, his next two seasons were ended by injury, including a would-be breakout campaign in 2023 in which he racked up 6½ sacks in eight games. That year, Phillips tore his Achilles. The following season, he partially tore his ACL after just four games.

Phillips has managed to stay healthy so far this season. He has started in all nine games with the Dolphins and has heated up in recent weeks, collecting three sacks in the last five games, including the Dolphins’ most recent Thursday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The 6-foot-5, 263-pound edge rusher is set to reunite with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who held the same title with the Dolphins in 2023.