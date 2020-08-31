“Slam Diego” has easily been the most active team at the deadline. The Padres have made five trades, and arguably none bigger than their latest move. Mike Clevinger was traded from the Indians to the Padres. San Diego traded away its No. 7 and No. 9 prospects, plus a slew of other young players who are either early in their MLB careers or in the low minors. It was a big haul, but that’s what it costs to get a front line starter.