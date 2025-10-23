Vic Fangio’s evaluation of Eagles cornerback Jakorian Bennett is ‘incomplete.’ Will he get a closer look?

Vic Fangio labeled his evaluation of Jakorian Bennett as “incomplete” earlier this week.

The Eagles have not had a stable counterpart to Quinyon Mitchell because of injury and poor play. But Bennett, the player they acquired in early August in exchange for rotational defensive tackle Thomas Booker, hasn’t really had his chance.

He was eased into Fangio’s defensive scheme after getting a late start in training camp and found himself behind Adoree’ Jackson on the depth chart when the season began. Bennett, 25, spelled Jackson in all three of the Eagles’ first three games, a total of 24 defensive snaps. But a torn pectoral muscle landed him on injured reserve after the team’s Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Incomplete? Bennett said he agreed with Fangio.

“I really haven’t showed everything I can do,” Bennett said. “It’s time for me to just go out there and put on for a whole game and show him, show the players, the rest of the coaches, everybody who I am. Show them that they didn’t bring me here for no reason.”

The Eagles opened Bennett’s practice window this week. He was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday and was upgraded to a full participant Thursday. He likely will be activated for Sunday’s game vs. the New York Giants. His role remains to be seen. Jackson remained sidelined from practice Thursday because of a concussion and is trending toward being unavailable for the game.

The Eagles have had a bit of a revolving door over the last few weeks at the position. Jackson missed Week 4 with a groin injury, allowing Kelee Ringo to start for the first time. Ringo then stayed in the starting spot for Week 5 even after Jackson returned. He again got the call for Week 6, but was yanked in favor of Jackson early in the game, only to return after Quinyon Mitchell was hurt. Jackson started Sunday vs. Minnesota, but Ringo came in for him after the concussion.

Meanwhile, Bennett could only watch while a potential opportunity to make a difference passed.

“That was probably the toughest part,” Bennett said. “I got traded here for a reason, to try to help the team win and be part of that. For me to just kind of watch that was tough. You’re watching the game, and you just kind of visualize yourself making plays and doing whatever to help the team win. I’m a competitor. I’m a team player. I’m just trying to go out there and help the guys.”

Bennett said he wasn’t sure what his role would be for Sunday. Fangio said he thinks Ringo “can eventually be better than he’s been. His opportunities will keep coming, probably, and hopefully he’ll turn the corner.”

Regarding his “incomplete” evaluation of Bennett, Fangio said, “I just never felt like I had a good handle on what he is and what he isn’t. I just don’t think he played enough to answer that with definitive conviction.”

Bennett said he feels like he has the defense down and is ready to contribute. He sees opportunity, too, given what has transpired at the position over the past several weeks.

“I’m a competitor and I know the type of player I am,” he said.

Bennett’s most recent play with the Eagles was exciting. Jordan Davis may have never scored after his game-sealing field goal block in Week 3 if not for Bennett, who leveled Rams punter and holder Ethan Evans as he tried to recover the football. His pectoral injury had already happened, Bennett said a few weeks ago after he hit injured reserve.

In Bennett’s locker stall Thursday at the NovaCare Complex was a bottle of Caymus Vineyards wine.

A welcome back present? No, Bennett said, it was a gift from assistant special teams coordinator Joe Pannunzio, who treated the field goal block unit to a bottle of the Napa Valley wine.

The welcome back present is just playing football again.

“It feels good to be healthy, good to be back on the field, just play ball,” Bennett said. “I got tired of sitting around and healing up.”

Injury report

A.J. Brown (hamstring) was absent from practice for the second consecutive day on Thursday. The Eagles also were without Cam Jurgens (knee), Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), and Jackson.

Four players were limited: Grant Calcaterra (oblique), Landon Dickerson (ankle/back), Moro Ojomo (shoulder), and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (ankle).

Dallas Goedert (calf) was upgraded to a full participant.

The Eagles also opened Darius Cooper’s practice window Thursday. The rookie wide receiver, who is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, was a full participant.