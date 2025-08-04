Source: Eagles acquire CB Jakorian Bennett from the Raiders in exchange for DT Thomas Booker

The Eagles are increasing their options at cornerback, acquiring Jakorian Bennett from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for defensive tackle Thomas Booker on Monday night, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer.

Pending a physical, Bennett will become the newest member of the Eagles’ secondary that is seeking a starting outside cornerback opposite Quinyon Mitchell. Bennett, the Raiders’ fourth-rounder in the 2023 draft out of Maryland, will presumably have a chance to contend for the gig, having started 11 games in two seasons with Las Vegas.

Seven of those games came in the first 11 weeks of the 2024 season. But Bennett was playing through a torn labrum in his shoulder and ultimately decided to undergo season-ending surgery after the Raiders’ mid-November loss to the Miami Dolphins. Bennett said earlier this offseason that he has dealt with shoulder ailments since he was in college.

Bennett has taken the majority of his defensive snaps at the outside cornerback position despite being relatively undersized at 5-foot-11, 195 pounds. According to Pro Football Focus, Bennett has played 712 snaps over two seasons at outside corner and just 28 in the slot.

Last season, Bennett was targeted 37 times in coverage and allowed 18 receptions for 176 yards, per PFF. His 48.6% targets-caught rate was the third lowest among cornerbacks with at least 250 coverage snaps. His tackling left something to be desired, though — he had a 29.2% missed-tackle rate on pass plays in 2024, which was the highest among that same group.

Two weeks into training camp, Bennett joins a cornerbacks room that is in the thick of the competition on the outside. Adoree’ Jackson and Kelee Ringo, who was drafted one pick after Bennett, are contending for the gig. Vic Fangio said on Monday that the competition is “close” between Ringo and Jackson, with neither standing out yet.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are parting ways with Booker, who had made the initial 53-man roster out of training camp last season and was a rotational player on the Eagles’ defensive line. With other depth interior linemen such as Gabe Hall emerging in camp, Booker became expendable given the Eagles’ needs at cornerback.