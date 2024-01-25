Eagles’ Jalen Carter is a finalist for AP defensive rookie of the year

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was named Thursday as one of five finalists to win the AP defensive rookie of the year award, the NFL announced.

Selected ninth overall by the Eagles in the 2023 NFL draft, Carter appeared in 16 games, finishing his season with 33 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

According to Pro Football Focus, the former Georgia standout was credited with 34 quarterback hurries, fifth among all defensive linemen, and a 17% pass-rush win rate, eighth among all defensive tackles.

» READ MORE: The education of Jalen Carter: Cold tubs, Eagles vets in his ear, and 401(k)s

The defensive rookie of the year odds have Carter as the favorite to win the award at every major sportsbook, valued as high as -300 at DraftKings. Carter has been the favorite for the majority of the season, and was high as -1,000 on the odds board earlier this month. BetMGM has Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson valued at +165 for the second-best odds to win the award.

Anderson, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Joey Porter Jr., Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner, and Seattle Seahawks defensive back Devon Witherspoon are the other finalists for the award.

The winner will be announced at the NFL honors ceremony on Feb. 8.