Eagles first-round draft pick Jalen Carter agrees to terms

The Eagles and rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter have agreed to terms on his rookie contract, a four-year deal worth $21.8 million in guaranteed salary, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer on Thursday.

Carter, whom the Eagles traded up one spot to select with their top draft pick at No. 9, is the first first-round pick to agree to his rookie deal. Similar to every first-round selection, Carter’s contract comes with a team option for a fifth season.

» READ MORE: Howie Roseman defends the Eagles’ Jalen Carter draft pick, and the only fair response is to wait and see

The former University of Georgia standout is one of seven draft picks in the Eagles’ class, joining Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith, Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Steen, Illinois safety Sydney Brown, Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo, Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee, and Texas defensive tackle Moro Ojomo.

Carter is expected to be in attendance Friday when the Eagles begin rookie minicamp at the NovaCare Complex.

“Philly is putting their trust in me to come in here,” Carter said last week. “And put in hard work and do what I can to help the team.”