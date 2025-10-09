Jalen Carter is inactive for Eagles’ Thursday night game against the Giants

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who popped up on the injury report Wednesday with a heel injury, is inactive for Thursday’s game at the New York Giants.

Carter, who has been nursing a shoulder injury all season, was on the field for warmups only briefly and did not work out. He signed a few autographs and chatted with his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, before leaving the field.

Earlier Thursday, the Eagles elevated defensive tackle Gabe Hall from the practice squad. The Eagles are dressing five defensive tackles Thursday night: Jordan Davis; Moro Ojomo; Byron Young; Ty Robinson; and Hall.

As expected, left guard Landon Dickerson (ankle) is inactive, along with tight end Grant Calcaterra (oblique). The other three inactive players are Sam Howell (emergency quarterback), cornerback Mac McWilliams, and wide receiver Xavier Gipson.