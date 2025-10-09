Eagles activate Nakobe Dean before Giants game

The Eagles are activating inside linebacker Nakobe Dean (knee) from the physically unable to perform list ahead of their game against the New York Giants on Thursday night.

Dean, 24, had been working his way back from a torn patellar tendon he sustained in the wild-card round against the Green Bay Packers. The Eagles opened his 21-day practice window last week.

The 5-foot-11, 231-pound inside linebacker was a key piece of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX-winning defense under Vic Fangio. In 15 games last season, he posted a game-sealing interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars, plus four pass breakups, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, three sacks, and 128 tackles (including nine for losses).

But Dean isn’t expected to assume the same starting workload upon his return. On Tuesday, Fangio said Dean wouldn’t have a “full-time role yet” given his lack of practice time. Additionally, Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell have been playing at a high level at inside linebacker.

The Eagles have elevated defensive tackle Gabe Hall from the practice squad to the game-day roster. His elevation is noteworthy given Jalen Carter popped up on the injury report with a heel injury on Wednesday. Carter, the 24-year-old defensive tackle, is listed as questionable to play.