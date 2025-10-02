Jalen Carter’s shoulder injury is ‘a little serious,’ but the Eagles’ defensive star is playing through it

There was a sequence during the second Tampa Bay Buccaneers drive of the fourth quarter last Sunday when Jalen Carter, on the sideline with a shoulder injury, would inch closer to the playing field after every play, hoping to get inserted back on the game.

Once or twice, Carter was reminded to back up by an Eagles staffer. He was standing too close to the field, wanting to get back out on the field to help the Eagles stop the Bucs from cutting into their eight-point lead.

The time eventually came. Carter went back on the field for a second-and-9 from the 22-yard line with 8 minutes, 45 seconds left in the game. Three plays later, on a first-and-10 from the 11-yard line, Joshua Uche beat his man and applied almost instant pressure to Baker Mayfield, who climbed the pocket but ran into a wall at the line of scrimmage. With Carter diving for his feet, Mayfield reversed and threw off-balance and into the end zone to the waiting hands of Jihaad Campbell.

The Eagles had a key turnover, but Carter took a little extra time to get up from the field. He’s playing through pain right now, and the shoulder injury that’s been bothering him since the offseason bothered him Sunday once again, especially after he dove for Mayfield’s feet.

Carter admitted the obvious Thursday, that the injury is affecting his play so far. Still, like the sequence from Sunday in Tampa shows, he’s still playing at a relatively high level and can impact a game even if he’s less than 100%.

“Sometimes I get a rush in or I’m playing the run and I feel it, I drop my shoulder or something,” he said. “I can’t let that be the blame. I’m still out there, I’m still playing. If it’s hurting me that bad I’ll just stop.

“Everybody has injuries, depending on if it’s small or if it’s big, but when the right time comes, if I need to stop and take a little break to work more on my shoulder, that time is going to come. But as of right now it feels good enough to play.”

Carter added: “It’s a little serious but I’m working through it, fighting through it.”

Carter was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday but was upgraded to a full participant Thursday. He said he doesn’t think the injury can be made much worse than what it is now. He gets extra treatment at the facility and does extra stretching before games.

Asked if the injury has impacted his conditioning — Vic Fangio was critical of the shape Carter was in a few weeks ago — Carter said: “No. My shoulder and my legs are different.”

Conditioning-wise, he doesn’t think he’s at in ideal shape, and he certainly isn’t at the same form he was in down the stretch of last season, when the Eagles relied on him to play the vast majority of the defensive snaps. But Carter also said the Eagles were “playing it smart” with him and he trusts the other defensive tackles in the rotation and doesn’t need to be on the field as often.

Carter’s pressure rate is slightly down about a percentage point from last season to 9.4%, according to Next Gen Stats. He has 11 pressures in his three games, including four Sunday vs. the Bucs, when he had one of his best games of the young season even though he was sidelined for a bit with his injury.

Sunday’s game vs. the visiting Denver Broncos offers another chance for the Eagles’ defensive line to change a game. Denver’s line has played well, but its strength is on the outside at the tackle positions. It’s beatable in the middle.

“They like to run the ball, and every defense’s main goal is to stop the run,” Carter said. “That’s the main goal for us. If we stop the run, let [our] offense get on a run, put some points on the board, then it’s time to throw the ball and we’ll have some fun with that.”