Jalen Hurts selected to take part in Pro Bowl Games

After missing out on the original NFC roster, Jalen Hurts was named to the Pro Bowl as an alternate on Friday, replacing Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Hurts, the 27-year-old Eagles quarterback, has earned Pro Bowl honors twice before, in 2022 and 2023. He had been listed as a fifth alternate when the original Pro Bowl rosters were released in December.

The Eagles now have five players expected to compete in the revamped, flag football-centric event on Feb. 3 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, including Zack Baun, Jalen Carter, Cam Jurgens, and Cooper DeJean. Quinyon Mitchell was named to the original roster, but Chicago Bears’ Nashon Wright was announced as his replacement on Monday.

Hurts is coming off of an inconsistent season, just one year removed from earning Super Bowl MVP honors. His 64.8% completion percentage ranked 16th in the NFL among 33 qualified passers, while his +.01 expected points added per drop back ranked 12th, according to Next Gen Stats. Expected points added per drop back measures the average amount of expected points added on drop backs by a quarterback.

Still, Hurts threw a career-high 25 touchdowns while tossing just six interceptions. His 1.3% interception rate tied a single-season career low achieved in 2022. Hurts also became the third Eagles quarterback in franchise history to register a perfect passer rating in a game, when he went 19-for-23 for 326 yards and three passing touchdowns in the Week 7 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

In his fifth season as the full-time starter, Hurts also rushed less frequently. According to Next Gen Stats, he averaged a career-low 1.7 designed rush attempts per game in 2025 after notching at least 2.3 per game in each of the last five seasons.

Hurts is set to join the Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott and the Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff to form the trio of quarterbacks on the NFC roster.