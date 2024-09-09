Concerns over Jalen Hurts, trying to find Bryce Huff, and more answers to Reddit’s biggest Eagles questions

Following each game this Eagles season, Inquirer columnist David Murphy will answer questions posed by Eagles fans on Reddit about what they saw on the field — and what it all means moving forward — in a weekly mailbag of sorts.

Here are his answers to questions about the Eagles’ win over the Packers, whether there should be concern over Jalen Hurts, and much more …

Q: Did Bryce Huff even play on defense?

Murphy: I literally asked [Inquirer Eagles writer] Jeff McLane the same thing. Turned to him at some point in the third quarter and said, “Is Bryce Huff even playing?” Apparently, he did play about half the snaps. It’s going to be a big problem if the Eagles don’t get more out of him. The first game, a tough field, and slipping and sliding are no good for edge pass rushers. Maybe tougher on them than anybody. Hopefully, the explanation lies within. But yeah, they need much, much more out of their edge rush or it’s going to be a long season on [defense].

Q: I know we scored more points than the other team, but I’m still wondering how we won.

Murphy: I think the Packers are probably wondering the same thing. The answer is the Eagles have a ridiculous amount of individual offensive talent and one of the game’s best [offensive lines]. It was all about the big plays, and those were all about the individual talent. A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley — you have to take advantage of your opportunities when you play the Eagles or else you are flirting with disaster. Jordan Love throws some of the worst passes I’ve seen from a guy who looks like he should be a good NFL quarterback. His accuracy or lack thereof was a big factor.

Q: My biggest question for anybody who can answer. Jalen Hurts loves to leak out to the right when pressured. Why can’t we put a check down for him over there on every play?

Murphy: The short answer is that defensive coordinators see the same thing you see, and any time a quarterback has tendencies, they become easier to defend against. Honestly, the bigger issue with Hurts to me is the lack of running room. That is such a big part of his game when he is at his best. The Packers really bottled him up and left him with no escape routes.

Q: Is Isaiah Rodgers likely to return next week because [Avonte] Maddox [isn’t very good]?

Murphy: Teams have been going after Maddox for a while now. Interested to see what Rodgers brings to the table. I think Cooper DeJean is the solution in a perfect world — at least in the long term.

Q: What is the relationship between Hurts and the offensive line? Keep seeing body language of him pointing fingers, or they are trying to console or cheer him up.

Murphy: The offensive line is going to be a work in progress. Losing Kelce is a big deal. Most teams have OL issues early in the season. I’ve found you usually have to wait until October to get a sense of the real makeup up front. Eagles have had a huge competitive advantage early in the season on that front. Kelce is only one guy but he also was the glue guy.

Q: At what point do we legitimately worry about Jalen Hurts?

Murphy: It’s an interesting question. I don’t know if worry is the right word. I think there’s a decent chance Hurts kind of is who he is. But I also think the Eagles can win with him if that’s the case. I mean, they scored plenty of points. Even last year against Arizona, they scored on four of their first six drives before that last one with thirty-ish seconds left. If Hurts is this guy and not the one from the Super Bowl, he needs to eliminate the blatantly bad throws that lead to turnovers. Those are the killers.

Q: Will the NFL set a standard for playing surface in international games?

Murphy: It’s funny … [the] NFL has a tough enough time setting a standard domestically. Eagles players kept mentioning the Super Bowl in Arizona as a comp for the Brazil field. The league and teams put a ton of effort into Brazil’s playing surface, but turf is just one of those things. It’s going to be a big unknown any time they try to play a game in a new location.