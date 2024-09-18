Jalen Hurts’ regression, major concerns over the defense, and more answers to Reddit’s biggest Eagles questions

After each game this Eagles season, Inquirer columnist David Murphy will answer questions posed by Eagles fans on Reddit about what they saw on the field — and what it all means moving forward — in a weekly mailbag of sorts.

This week, there are real concerns following the team’s collapse against the Atlanta Falcons at home on Monday night. Here are some of the beset questions we received …

From D0nut_Daddy: Why is the defense just as bad as last year bro?

Murphy: The great annual question of our times. First, it was Jonathan Gannon’s fault, then it was Sean Desai’s fault, then it was Matt Patricia’s fault … I’m gonna break the cycle and suggest that it may not be Vic Fangio’s fault. This felt like the Cardinals game last year — almost a carbon copy. The fact is the Eagles are undersized on the edge and at linebacker and at safety. They don’t have a cohesive identity that has guided personnel decisions over the years.

Advertisement

Look at organizations with consistently solid defenses and there’s an identity. The Steelers know their kind of edge player when they see him in college, and so they pick Alex Highsmith in the third round. They know how to coach that player. There is a synergy between the front office and coaching staff and from year to year. The Eagles have had five different defensive coordinators in the last 10 seasons, not counting Patricia. From Billy Davis to Jim Schwartz to Gannon to Desai to Fangio now. There’s just a lack of identity and continuity organization-wide and that is reflected in the personnel. Who is the last legit playmaker the Eagles drafted and developed on the defensive side of the football? I mean, Brandon Graham is 49 years old and still the one getting the sacks. I could write a book on what’s wrong with the Eagles defense.

» READ MORE: Eagles stay in the top 10 of most NFL power rankings — but fall very far in one

From andrewapicture: Is Kellen Moore actually calling plays he designed or is it still Nick [Sirianni]?

Murphy: Play calling looks atrocious. Nick has said multiple times Moore designs plays but it’s still under Nick’s purview. So who’s fault is it that play calling looks atrocious? Either none of our wide receivers can get schemed open or Jalen Hurts is holding onto the ball too damn long. What’s going on? Before this gets labeled as a doomer narrative, this has been going on since 2022. Should we legitimately be thinking of head coaching change?

I actually thought the offense looked as good as anybody could have hoped without A.J. Brown. I didn’t think the coaching decisions were glaring either. I think we’re overcomplicating the Moore/Sirianni stuff. It’s really not that unique of a setup. The majority of businesses across all industries operate the same way. The VP of Advertising is in charge of producing the television commercials, but if the CEO likes Option A over Option B, then Option A it is. You have to think it’s the same thing under the headset. They are constantly talking. The offensive coordinator sends the play call to the quarterback, the quarterback’s speaker cuts off, and from that point on head coach and coordinator are talking if-then scenarios, do this if this happens, do that if that happens.

If Sirianni wanted to run the ball instead of throw it to Saquon, I have no doubt that’s what they would have done. Frankly, I thought the call was justified given how the end of the game played out. Even if the Eagles ran another 30 seconds off the clock, the Falcons still would have had the time to do exactly what they did. Made sense to try to keep the defense off the field all things considered.

That being said, Sirianni’s seat is obviously hot. It’s a legit question, one the Eagles ensured would be asked throughout the season unless they went wire-to-wire. It’s gonna be interesting.

» READ MORE: Late-game decision making in the Eagles’ loss to the Falcons turned up the heat on Nick Sirianni

From Apprehensive-Luck839: Where is Bryce huff?

Murphy: Better question might be “Who is Bryce Huff?” Like, who is this player we keep expecting to see and where was he the first four years of his career? Maybe this just is who he is.

From Opposite_Engine_6776: Is it time to finally admit that Jordan Davis is a monumental bust? How much more time is Nolan Smith going to get?

Murphy: I think the only reason Nolan Smith is still getting time is because there isn’t anybody else to give it to.

» READ MORE: Eagles stats: Defense’s inability to affect the QB and stop the run is a root cause of the devastating loss

From quidprojoe1121: Why can’t we generate ANY pass rush whatsoever?

Murphy: Again, I think you have to look at the personnel. There’s a reason dominant edge players get paid so much money. The Eagles don’t have one.

From Dubs337: Why has Hurts regressed so much from the 2022 season?

Murphy: I actually thought he looked closer to 2022 Monday night than he has in a while, mostly because of the scrambling. That is the big thing that was lacking down the stretch last year compared to the guy we saw in the Super Bowl. He got back to it Monday night. Don’t get me wrong, he isn’t close to where he was at his peak. Probably mostly a product of defenses adjusting and learning how to minimize his running lanes. But I’m sure the hits have a cumulative effect. I agree though, he doesn’t look nearly as comfortable and decisive as he did back in ‘22. I don’t have a great answer for why.