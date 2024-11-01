Gameday Central Extra: Eagles targets at the NFL trade deadline, standout on defense, and more

Vic Fangio ’s defense has found its rhythm during the last three games. Reiner says Cooper DeJean has impressed her the most while Smith picked Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean.

I think that Baron Browning on the Denver Broncos makes sense because he was somebody that was drafted by [Eagles defensive coordinator] Vic Fangio. He came in as an off-ball linebacker. He switched to edge rusher. He’s on the final year of his deal, but I think it would be reasonable to extend him because of his track record in the NFL.

Smith: I mean, what stands out to me is edge rusher, tight end, defensive tackle. Really pass rusher in general is what I would say stands out. There’s some guys that you could add, but I think that they would be looking more for like an impact player than just a guy who could kind of join the rotation. I think that Za’Darius Smith on the Cleveland Browns would fit that profile pretty well. You know, he’s a guy who’s played well in his career. He’s got five sacks so far this season. So he’s someone that would fit what they’ve done in the past.

Reiner: I’m going with Cooper DeJean. I’ve been really impressed with his last few games since he earned that starting nickel cornerback role in place of Avonte Maddox coming out of the bye week. He’s clearly gotten a lot more comfortable in the defense.

And I think that the linebackers are instrumental in that. Being able to stop the run on early downs has been able to unlock the pass rush for the Eagles defense. And I think it’s also been able to kind of give the secondary a little bit more urgency to take risks and be aggressive. Defensive coordinators always talk about when you’re in a known passing situation, that’s really where your call sheet opens up.

Smith: I’m going to take Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean because, you know, it’s a partnership there. I think that linebacker partnership has really stood out to me. You know, when you think about all of the areas that the Eagles have improved on, I think they all do funnel down to one thing, which is that their run defense has been a lot better since the bye week.

Reiner: The most encouraging aspect of the offense is performance to me, I agree was Jalen Hurts . But the reason why he was able to do so much not only as a passer but also really in the run game, too, and that involves Saquon Barkley, was because of the play of the offensive line just as a whole. Especially considering the fact that they were missing two of their starters. They had Fred Johnson out there at left tackle, starting in place of an injured Jordan Mailata . They had Tyler Steen out there at right guard starting in place of Mekhi Becton. And really, this offensive line didn’t miss a beat and kept Jalen Hurts clean for the majority of the day. Hurts was only pressured once. He was not sacked at all.

Breaking down the Eagles’ success on offense

Reiner believes the Eagles’ recent success on offense can be directly attributed to the play along the offensive line.

Reiner: The most encouraging aspect of the offense is performance to me, I agree was Jalen Hurts. But the reason why he was able to do so much not only as a passer but also really in the run game, too, and that involves Saquon Barkley, was because of the play of the offensive line just as a whole. Especially considering the fact that they were missing two of their starters.

They had Fred Johnson out there at left tackle, starting in place of an injured Jordan Mailata. They had Tyler Steen out there at right guard starting in place of Mekhi Becton. And really, this offensive line didn’t miss a beat and kept Jalen Hurts clean for the majority of the day. Hurts was only pressured once. He was not sacked at all.

Fred Johnson did a really impressive job going up against [Bengals pass rusher] Trey Hendrickson, which I think was a really big concern going into this game, knowing that perhaps, maybe the only real defensive play-wrecker potentially was Hendrickson. And Johnson, the backup, only allowed one pressure against him in 13 matchups and according to Next Gen Stats.

So as a whole, I think because Hurts was kept so clean, he was able to do essentially whatever he wanted in the passing game and as a result, he looked really quick and decisive in the pocket. He averaged 2.93 seconds to throw in that game, which is his second-lowest average of the season. Just getting the ball out relatively quickly, able to get into a rhythm, and in turn making some really big plays.

And I think in addition to that, because not only the pass protection was so strong in that game, we also saw a really dominant performance on the ground, in the run game, too, unlocking lots of opportunities for safe play. And because Barkley was such a threat, you saw the ability for the play-action game to blossom as well, and taking advantage of the threat of the run to open up the passing game. And none of that is able to be accomplished without the dominance of the offensive line.

Which Eagles defender has been most impressive?

Smith picked linebackers Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean while Reiner chose rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean.

Smith: I’m going to take Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean because, you know, it’s a partnership there. I think that linebacker partnership has really stood out to me. You know, when you think about all of the areas that the Eagles have improved on, I think they all do funnel down to one thing, which is that their run defense has been a lot better since the bye week. I think that the linebackers are instrumental in that.

Being able to stop the run on early downs has been able to unlock the pass rush for the Eagles defense. And I think it’s also been able to kind of give the secondary a little bit more urgency to take risks and be aggressive. Defensive coordinators always talk about when you’re in a known passing situation, that’s really where your call sheet opens up. That’s where you can be creative and you can kind of exploit all the things you do during the week and be able to use some of those things.

Before the bye week, they were giving up 128 yards per game. We saw it. There are a lot of manageable third downs, a lot of third-and-shorts where you can’t really be aggressive because you’re not sure if they’re going to run it or if they’re going to pass it.

Coming out of the bye week, they’ve only been giving up 78 yards per game in the last three games. I think that really does kind of tell you the difference, and I think the linebackers are instrumental in that. They’re the team’s two leading tacklers. Zack Baun is leading the team and Nakobe Dean’s No. 2.

Dean’s been really good coming downhill, being aggressive, getting into the backfield. He’s got a team-high seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks. Baun’s got two sacks. So they’ve both been disruptive coming downhill. And honestly, Baun has been really good in coverage. That’s something that really stands out.

If I had to pick one player it’d probably be Baun just because of what he’s been able to do in coverage. He’s only allowing 6.6 yards per reception, which is tracked by Pro Football Focus. It’s the seventh-lowest yards per reception allowed in the NFL, according to PFF. Really impressive work on him moving backward. When you think about the fact that he’s converting from edge rusher to off-ball linebacker. It really stands out, his growth. And I think that there is a reasonable expectation that he will continue to improve the more that he plays in that position.

Reiner: I am going to take one of the Eagles rookies here. I’m going with Cooper DeJean. I’ve been really impressed with his last few games since he earned that starting nickel cornerback role in place of Avonte Maddox coming out of the bye week. He’s clearly gotten a lot more comfortable in the defense.

DeJean was someone who we really didn’t get to see a whole lot of action in this defense to start the season, simply because he was working his way back. He was sidelined with an injury during a good portion of training camp. He really didn’t get into the swing of things until that final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings and he was really shaky in that game, and he admitted it himself. It was not his best performance. And he has cleaned up, I think, a lot since then. He’s clearly gotten a lot more comfortable in the defense.

He made a really impressive fourth-down stop against Ja’Marr Chase on Sunday against the Bengals. Just a very veteran play essentially. That was what C.J. Gardner-Johnson was talking about after the game, is that just the ability for this rookie to not get fooled by Chase on this motion in the backfield, and to be disciplined with his eyes, and to continue to track him, and to make that tackle, too.

I think it’s not just the ability to understand mentally what’s happening, but to also execute. And I think the physicality that he has brought to this role, especially over Avonte Maddox, has been very impressive. DeJean, in his last three games, has only missed two tackles.

Missed tackles, as we discussed this, particularly in the run game, but just kind of really all over the field, these open field tackles too, in the passing game, the Eagles defense had struggled to start the season. It was magnified in that Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when I think they had, like, 16 missed tackles and they’ve really cleaned up since then. I think that DeJean and just his physicality, his intelligence for a rookie has been really impressive.

Among slot cornerbacks with at least 45 snaps in coverage, he ranks ninth in the league in passer rating against, according to Pro Football Focus. So just impressive play all around from the young rookie cornerback. And he’s got certainly things to improve on and a lot of work to continue to do, but some encouraging signs going forward for this Eagles secondary.

Who will the Eagles target at the NFL trade deadline?

Smith believes the Eagles are eyeing another pass rusher before the trade deadline on Tuesday.

Smith: I mean, what stands out to me is edge rusher, tight end, defensive tackle. Really pass rusher in general is what I would say stands out. You know, tight end — I don’t think there’s necessarily like a clean fit for tight end. There’s some guys that you could add. But I think that they would be looking more for like an impact player than just a guy who could kind of join the rotation.

So if you’re thinking about pass rusher … they’ve brought in players that are maybe aging veterans on expiring contracts. Guys who have been productive in the NFL that maybe, could just kind of be like a playoff push type of player. Somebody who you can rent for half a season to kind of help you as the games kind of get more important.

I think that Za’Darius Smith on the Cleveland Browns would fit that profile pretty well. He’s a guy who’s played well in his career. He’s got five sacks so far this season, so he’s someone that would fit what they’ve done in the past.

Now like you mentioned, they haven’t necessarily done great in those acquisitions. It’s hard to integrate somebody mid-season. These aging veterans sometimes are not quite the player that their name recognition may suggest. So if you’re looking for somebody, you know, [Eagles defensive coordinator] Vic Fangio mentioned having guys who maybe could be a part of the project for more than just half a season.

If you’re looking at guys like that, I think that Baron Browning on the Denver Broncos makes sense in that regard because he’s somebody that was drafted by Vic Fangio. He came in as an off-ball linebacker. He switched to edge rusher. He’s on the final year of his deal, but I think it would be reasonable to extend him because of his track record in the NFL. His production isn’t quite what Za’Darius Smith’s is, but still, I think that he’s an intriguing player that could kind of fit into that edge rusher rotation.

I think that if you want to kind of dream here, we could do some unrealistic but, probably ideal type of additions. I don’t think that Myles Garrett — the Cleveland Browns’ All-Pro, all-world, whatever you want to call him, edge rusher — I don’t think that he’s really going to become available even though the Browns aren’t playing great.

Maxx Crosby, the Raiders have basically come out and said he’s not available. One that I’m slightly intrigued by — I don’t know how realistic it is — the Titans don’t seem too interested in trading this guy, but I think Jeffery Simmons could be an interesting one. All three of these players I’d say are the types of players that if they became available it makes sense for the Eagles because they are impact players. They’re long-term fits. They’re basically star players.

The Eagles have been interested in guys like that in the past. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jalen Ramsey come to mind as two guys that I think the Eagles would have liked to acquire, but it just didn’t work out for whatever reason. So if any of those guys became available, whether it’s Garrett, Crosby or Simmons, I could see the Eagles definitely making … you’re trying to move heaven and earth to get them just because of their caliber, the type of caliber player they are.

Simmons is interesting maybe because he’s an interior rusher. I think the Eagles could still use them on that interior in terms of getting just consistent pass rush from those guys. Obviously, Jalen Carter’s played really well. Milton Williams has played pretty well. And then you have Moro Ojomo and Thomas Booker. They’re good rotational pieces, but they could use a star like Jeffery Simmons.

We’ve seen the Eagles be kind of constructed that way before with Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave. When you have two dynamic interior rushers it really does kind of put opposing offensive linemen in a bind because you can’t double team everybody.

I don’t know if those guys are necessarily realistic. I don’t think you could really bank on any of them getting traded, but crazy things happen at the trade deadline. If any of them were available, I do think it would make sense considering where the team sits right now to try to win for one of the better players.

Eagles play in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.