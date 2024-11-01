Skip to content
Eagles
Gameday Central Extra: Eagles targets at the NFL trade deadline, standout on defense, and more

The Inquirer’s Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith discuss the Eagles’ offensive line, the NFL trade deadline, and which defensive players have stood out so far on this edition of Gameday Central Extra.

Have Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense found an identity?
On this edition of Gameday Central Extra, Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith discuss the recent success of the offensive line, who the team should target at the trade deadline, and which defensive player has most impressed them.

  1. The Eagles’ offense has seemingly found its identity. Reiner believes the offensive line is a major reason why.

  2. Vic Fangio’s defense has found its rhythm during the last three games. Reiner says Cooper DeJean has impressed her the most while Smith picked Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean.

  3. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday. Smith believes the Eagles should target an edge rusher like Za’Darius Smith or Baron Browning.