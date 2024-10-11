Skip to content
Eagles
Devin White’s release, Jalen Hurts’ turnover issues, and more are discussed in Gameday Central Extra

The Eagles are coming off a bye but there is no shortage of storylines surrounding the team heading into Week 6.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles face the Browns on Sunday.
On the first edition of Gameday Central Extra, Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith discuss Devin White’s release and what went wrong during his time with the Eagles, Jalen Hurts’ turnover issues, and the Eagles’ slow starts.

  1. The Eagles were late to the party when it came to signing off-ball linebackers in free agency, hurting their chances of landing a top-level player at the position.

  2. While Jalen Hurts isn’t at fault for all of the Eagles’ turnovers on offense, the fifth-year signal caller has to cut back on giving the ball away.

  3. The Eagles have not scored any points in the first quarter through their first four games. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is actively searching for ways to break the Birds’ streak of slow starts.