A ‘devastated’ Jalen Hurts pays tribute to Frankie Beverly: ‘His legacy will live on forever’

Jalen Hurts posted a tribute to Frankie Beverly, the Eagles quarterback’s favorite musician, on X after Beverly’s family confirmed his death on Wednesday.

”His timeless music, his powerful words and his lasting impact. I’m devastated to hear about this one,” Hurts wrote. “My prayers are with the Beverly family and the many Frankie fans across the world! His legacy will live on forever. Rest easy my friend. Long Live Frankie”

Beverly, a Philadelphia native, was “by far” Hurts’ favorite musical artist, he shared in a 2023 interview with GQ. Hurts, who grew up listening to Beverly thanks to his mother, sang “Before I Let Go” at Eagles’ rookie karaoke in 2020 and included Beverly and Maze on his Go-To Songs Apple Music playlist. Beverly’s songs are even staples in the Eagles locker room, thanks to Hurts.

» READ MORE: Frankie Beverly, Philadelphia soul singer of ‘Joy and Pain’ and ‘Before I Let Go,’ has died at 77

At Beverly’s final concert in July in Fairmount Park, Hurts came on stage to present him with flowers and shared what Beverly and his music meant to him.

”I might have a lot of people in this crowd saying, ‘Well, what is Jalen doing here? This is too far beyond his time,’” Hurts, 25, said on stage. “But I was just raised the right way, and when I tell you Frankie Beverly and Maze have a song for every emotion — ‘Joy and Pain,’ ‘We Are One,’ ‘Golden Time of Day,’ ‘While I’m Alone,’ it goes on and on.

“I’m so thankful for the person you’ve been for me through your music and what you’ve done to inspire me to keep going, to persevere, to have gratitude, to show appreciation for my loved ones, the people around me, and great music. I just want to say on behalf of Philly. Everyone here in this community, we wanted to thank you.”