Frankie Beverly, Philadelphia soul singer of ‘Joy and Pain’ and ‘Before I Let Go,’ has died at 77

Frankie Beverly, 77, the soul singer who was raised in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia, has died. He had an enduring career that stretched over five decades that included much loved hits such as “Joy and Pain” and “Before I Let Go.”

His death was confirmed by his family on Beverly’s social media pages on Wednesday morning. “He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends,” the family wrote.

Advertisement

Mr. Beverly last performed in Philadelphia in July, when he headlined two shows at the Dell Music Center in Strawberry Mansion with his longtime back up band Maze. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who called Beverly “by far my favorite artist ever,” appeared on stage with him and presented the singer with a bouquet of roses.

“When I tell you Frankie Beverly and Maze have a song for every emotion — ‘Joy and Pain,’ ‘We Are One,’ ‘Golden Time of Day,’ ‘While I’m Alone,’ it goes on and on,” Hurts said of Beverly, who had a street named after him in Germantown this year.

“I’m so thankful for the person you’ve been for me through your music,” Hurts said, “and what you’ve done to inspire me to keep going, to persevere, to have gratitude, to show appreciation for my loved ones, the people around me, and great music.”

This is a developing story.