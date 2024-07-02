Jalen Hurts gifts young fan a pair of his Air Jordan cleats after DeVonta Smith’s softball game

Jalen Hurts and several of his Eagles teammates spent Saturday at Coca Cola Park in Allentown to compete in DeVonta Smith’s third annual celebrity softball game. Isaiah Rodgers may have won the home run derby at the event, but Hurts made the day particularly special for one fan who attended the festivities.

Known for his sleek style when it comes to his shoes, Hurts, a Jordan brand athlete, gifted a young fan a pair of his Air Jordan 11 PE as he was walking off of the field after the game. The cleats, with a white and midnight green base, reminiscent of the Eagles’ colors, had Hurts’ No. 1 on the back of the shoe with a green bottom as well. Hurts signed the cleats, then tossed them to a young fan he pointed out before exiting the tunnel. The video of the interaction has since made its rounds on social media, including the official NFL account.

» READ MORE: Sneaker culture is having a moment in Philly — and everyone is getting in on it

Hurts was on DeVonta Smith’s team that defeated Terrell Owens’ team, 16-6. DeVonta’s younger brother, Christian, was named the most valuable player.