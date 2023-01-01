It’s official: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will not play this afternoon against the New Orleans Saints.

Hurts is inactive for the 1 p.m. kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field. He had been listed as doubtful for the Week 17 game. The Eagles are one win away from clinching the NFC East and the top seed in the conference.

Ian Book will back up starting quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni refused to rule out Hurts on Friday, but it always seemed unlikely that he would play today. Hurts, who is recovering from a shoulder injury, could be ready to play next weekend when the Eagles host the Giants in the regular-season finale.

Here is the full list of inactive players:

Of note, the Eagles did not put cornerback Avonte Maddox on injured reserve ahead of this weekend. Maddox will miss time with a toe injury but will likely be back in the playoffs.

With Lane Johnson out, the Eagles are likely to turn to Jack Driscoll at right tackle. He’ll have his hands full with the Saints’ Cam Jordan on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage.

New Orleans’ defense is getting a boost: Cornerback Marshon Lattimore is active for the first time since October.