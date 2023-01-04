Jalen Hurts, who has missed the last two games with a sprained shoulder, practiced with the first-team offense during Wednesday’s walk-through, an Eagles source told The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

More importantly for fans hoping to see the team’s starting QB return for the season finale against the Giants, Hurts appears to be on track to return on Sunday, according to McLane. Although Hurts again received a “limited participant” designation when the injury report was released, this was the first Wednesday walk-through in which he’s participated since his injury.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said following Sunday’s loss to the Saints that Hurts was close to returning in Week 17, but the team went with Gardner Minshew instead. On Wednesday, Sirianni was again asked about his QB1′s status for this week and said Thursday’s full practice will be a big indictor of Hurts’ readiness.

» READ MORE: Eagles’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Robert Quinn return to practice; Jalen Hurts decision still looms

“We’ll still keep that day-by-day,” Hurts said. “We don’t have to make a decision yet, and we’re going to see how this week goes, and we’ll see how today’s walk-through goes of everything.

“Then tomorrow we’ll see a little bit more because we’ll be more than a walk-through. We’ll be practicing. So, we’ll get a better idea here within the next couple of days.”

The Eagles host the Giants on Sunday and can clinch the NFC East and No. 1 seed in the conference with a win.