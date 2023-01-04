The Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Robert Quinn Wednesday leading up to the first walk-through practice of the week, according to coach Nick Sirianni.

Both Gardner-Johnson and Quinn are eligible to be activated off injured reserve and play against the New York Giants this Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Gardner-Johnson has missed the last five games with a lacerated kidney; Quinn has been sidelined for four games with a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery.

Gardner-Johnson’s potential return for the final game of the regular season is significant news for the Eagles secondary. The defensive back’s six interceptions are tied for the league lead even after missing a chunk of the season and his absence, along with slot corner Avonte Maddox being sidelined indefinitely with a toe injury, has stressed the defensive backfield’s depth.

Undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship replaced Gardner-Johnson at safety and has played reasonably well, but the Eagles have missed the versatility Gardner-Johnson offers. The former slot cornerback with the New Orleans Saints switched to safety after getting traded to the Eagles before the start of the regular season and has spent some time covering tight ends or receivers in the slot.

Quinn only played 21% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps since the Eagles traded a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for the veteran edge rusher. Once healthy, he could see a temporary uptick in playing time depending on Josh Sweat’s status. Sweat left last Sunday’s game against the Saints with a neck injury that required him to be taken off on a stretcher, but Sirianni said the Pro Bowl pass rusher was back at the facility Wednesday and was in good spirits.

“He’s probably going to be bugging me to play,” Sirianni said. “We’ll see about that.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.