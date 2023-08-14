Jalen Hurts signs with Jordan Brand as the Eagles quarterback lands a major endorsement deal

Jalen Hurts has signed the biggest endorsement deal of his career, as Jordan Brand announced Monday was partnering with the Eagles quarterback.

Over his past two seasons as the team’s starter, Hurts hasn’t been shy from displaying his love for Jordan Brand. During the 2022 season that saw Hurts finish as NFL MVP runner-up as he led the Eagles to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII, Hurts wore player-exclusive Air Jordan cleats in every single game he played in.

Now, Hurts — who signed a five-year contract worth $255 million in the offseason — is officially partnered with Michael Jordan’s global brand. The deal was negotiated by Joe Damelio of Klutch Sports.

“I’m excited and thankful to join the Jordan Brand,” Hurts said in a statement to Andscape. “I share a lot of important qualities with the Jumpman: dedication to goals, commitment to excellence and values, and an unwavering sense of self-belief that not only drives me but inspires me to make an impact for the next generation.”

Hurts also recently appeared in a Jordan Brand commercial featuring Teyana Taylor. The six-minute short film included Hurts debuting Taylor’s inaugural sneaker with the brand, the “A Rose from Harlem” Jordan 1 High Zoom Air CMFT 2.

Hurts is one of only three NFL quarterbacks, joining the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott and the Panthers’ Bryce Young, signed to Jordan Brand.