Jalen Hurts and Michael Vick on ‘Evolution of the Black Quarterback,’ shedding stigmas, drawing inspiration

NEW YORK — In the moment, Jalen Hurts didn’t realize the significance of him and Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes being the first Black quarterbacks to go head-to-head in a Super Bowl.

Two years later, Hurts has had time to reflect, especially after taking part in Evolution of the Black Quarterback, a three-part docuseries on Prime Video that was released Tuesday. He saw the cultural importance of his role in the NFL and how it will impact the next future star.

Advertisement

“As we celebrate the rich history and all the great ones that come before me, you realize how momental it is for the furtherance of the game and the position,” Hurts said during a panel after the screening of Episode 1 at the Apollo Theater. “I know this [year] is the record for Black quarterbacks starting in the NFL, and that’s something to be noted because it’s come a long way.”

About 40 years ago, Warren Moon was the only Black quarterback in the league for a time. This year, there were 15 Black quarterbacks starting in Week 1. The progress in diversity led former Eagles quarterback Michael Vick, the narrator of the series, to work on sharing the stories of those who paved a path at the position. In 2001, Vick was the first Black quarterback to be taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

» READ MORE: Jalen Hurts takes pride in carrying the torch as the next in the Philadelphia Eagles’ legacy of Black quarterbacks

Vick traveled around the nation to talk to former players like Doug Williams and his old teammate Donovan McNabb, as well as current quarterbacks about their journey and the barriers they broke. His wife, Kijafa, a Philly native who helped produce the film, initiated the idea to her husband about the project.

“It was a concept with some meaning,” Vick said. “To be able to sit down with some of the trailblazers of the game — I’m one of those guys, and I always told people it was those who came before me who paved the way for us to have the opportunity in the National Football League. Now, the league is wide open. You can stand at that podium whether you’re Black or white, the No. 1 pick or No. 10 pick, and not be frowned upon. It’s a celebration of the NFL.”

» READ MORE: For Michael Vick, evolution of the Black quarterback started in Philadelphia

The first episode opened with Hurts and Vick chatting in Philadelphia. Hurts, who’s in his fifth season with the Eagles, talked about the 2020 Scouting Combine when he was asked by a reporter whether he would consider switching positions to be “in a role similar to Taysom Hill.”

“They would ask if I was open to it and I would respectfully say, ‘I’m a team-first guy, I always have been, I always will be,’ but I’m a quarterback,” Hurts said in the doc. “The stigmas that are placed on us, that one may place on you and try to put you in a box, but I always worked to allow my play to do the talking.”

Hurts said it felt like destiny to be drafted by the Eagles because of the greats who played the position before him, including Randall Cunningham, McNabb, and Vick. They laid the groundwork, and Hurts has been passed the torch.

No other franchise in NFL history has had as many starts from a Black quarterback as the Eagles, and for veteran defensive end Brandon Graham, who also played with Vick, he believes it stems from the organization’s willingness to take a chance. Vick played five seasons for the Eagles, signing in 2009 with the team after serving a federal prison sentence for his involvement in a dogfighting ring.

“They have a good work environment, they try to provide for the player, especially with someone who may be in trouble or has something going on,” said Graham, who’s in his 15th season. “I’ve got to give credit to the Eagles because they took a chance on Vick during a time where he needed a second chance.”

He also had McNabb’s support, who Vick says treated him with the “utmost respect.”

Hurts looked up to those two. One year for Christmas, he was gifted a black Atlanta Falcons jersey. Later on, he got the midnight green No. 7.

“The inspiration in that, all those moments — you carry that,” Hurts said. “In the present time, you don’t even realize you’re having that same impact on someone else that’s coming up.”

And it goes beyond sports, Hurts said. Before the screening, Hurts spoke to a group of 15 local high school students who are receiving mentorship from author Kirk Berry’s foundation, which has partnered with the Jalen Hurts Foundation. Hurts told them to enjoy the moment and hoped they would learn from the experience.

Over the cheers and applause for his presence Tuesday night, they held onto his words, and the 26-year-old Hurts knows that many look up to him.

“When you see a guy that looks like you on TV, it gives you some inspiration and gives you some hope,” Hurts said. “I hold that in high regard to my heart, because for those watching, you want to set the right example.”