Jalen Hurts is on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Here are some other times Eagles have graced the cover.

Jalen Hurts will become the latest Eagle to land on the cover of Sports Illustrated when the September 2023 Football Preview hits shelves — let’s just hope that he doesn’t fall victim to the SI cover curse.

“Being on the cover of SI goes back to my childhood,” Hurts told Sports Illustrated. “I put a couple of different professional athletes on my wall as a kid, and I have a very meaningful wall back home in my room and I tell my mom never to take it down, because I know it’ll be beautiful in the end, when it’s all said and done.”

In honor of Hurts’ front page, here’s a look back at some of the other Eagles players that have graced the SI cover in the last 60-plus years, including a few former Birds that hurts mentioned having on his wall, like Donovan McNabb and Michael Vick.

Norm Van Brocklin, Dec. 19, 1960

Tommy McDonald, Oct. 8, 1962

Randall Cunningham, Sept. 11, 1989

Jim McMahon, Dec. 2, 1991

Randall Cunningham, Oct. 12, 1992

Donovan McNabb, Jan. 19, 2004

Jeremiah Trotter, Jan. 31, 2005

Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens, Sept. 26, 2005

Jamaal Jackson and Hank Fraley, Aug. 14, 2006

Sheldon Brown, July 30, 2007

Donovan McNabb, Sept. 1, 2008

DeSean Jackson, Jan. 12, 2009

Michael Vick, Nov. 29, 2010

Nnamdi Asomugha, Aug. 8, 2011

Nick Foles, Jan. 29, 2018

Nick Foles, Feb. 12, 2018