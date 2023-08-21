Jalen Hurts is on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Here are some other times Eagles have graced the cover.
The quarterback is the latest Eagle to land the coveted front page for the September 2023 NFL preview issue.
Jalen Hurts will become the latest Eagle to land on the cover of Sports Illustrated when the September 2023 Football Preview hits shelves — let’s just hope that he doesn’t fall victim to the SI cover curse.
“Being on the cover of SI goes back to my childhood,” Hurts told Sports Illustrated. “I put a couple of different professional athletes on my wall as a kid, and I have a very meaningful wall back home in my room and I tell my mom never to take it down, because I know it’ll be beautiful in the end, when it’s all said and done.”
In honor of Hurts’ front page, here’s a look back at some of the other Eagles players that have graced the SI cover in the last 60-plus years, including a few former Birds that hurts mentioned having on his wall, like Donovan McNabb and Michael Vick.