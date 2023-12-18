Source: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts expected to play against the Seahawks

SEATTLE — Despite battling flulike symptoms over the last several days, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to play Monday night against the Seahawks at Lumen Field, a source told The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

Hurts, 25, was sidelined during practice Saturday, but he initially did not carry any type of game designation on the team’s final injury report.

However, on Sunday, Hurts was downgraded to questionable, and he did not travel with the team from Philadelphia to Seattle. Rather, Hurts flew on a separate charter flight as he continued to deal with various symptoms, including body chills and aches along with a fever, according to a league source.

Hurts has started all 13 games this season with 3,192 passing yards, 460 rushing yards, and 31 total touchdowns. He also has committed a career high in turnovers with 10 interceptions and eight fumbles, including an NFL-high five fumbles lost.

Hurts previously dealt with flulike symptoms during the Eagles’ Week 3 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although he wasn’t listed on the team’s injury report ahead of that game, it was reported during halftime that Hurts had an illness. He completed 23 of 37 passes for 277 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

