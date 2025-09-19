How Jalen Hurts’ favorite move since he was a kid has helped make him an elite running QB: ‘It’s a natural thing’

Jalen Hurts might not be the fastest.

He might not be the most agile or dexterous either.

In spite of all that, he’s still managed to establish himself as one of the most dangerous running quarterbacks in NFL history.

And in an ironic twist of nomenclature, the name Hurts bestowed upon one of his signature moves belies its explosive impact:

“Since I was little, I called it ‘Dead Leg,’” the Eagles’ star told The Inquirer this week.

It’s kind of a juke, not entirely a crossover, but from his earliest days playing football to clutch moments as a pro, Hurts has unleashed the maneuver to constant effectiveness.

Search for Hurts’ highlights on YouTube, and you’ll find footage of him using the move at Channelview High School, and in college — at Alabama and Oklahoma — scrambling in the open field and leaving defenders in his wake with just a subtle shake.

“It’s a natural thing; it’s ingrained behavior, truly ingrained behavior,” said Hurts. “Being a coach’s kid, always having the ball in my hands, it’s just kind of something that I’ve developed over time, very naturally.”

Let’s break the “Dead Leg” down some more:

The move is simple.

Hurts plants one foot when encountering a would-be tackler, then changes directions, like he did on a third-down scramble late against the Cowboys in the Eagles’ season opener that essentially clinched the game. He left linebacker Jack Sanborn in the dust, flapping his arms helplessly after getting turned around.

Countless running backs, wide receivers, and quarterbacks have used jukes at all levels over the years — many of them faster and more agile than Hurts.

But Hurts is fast enough, he’s athletic, and he knows it.

He’s used the phrase “get freaky” in the past to describe his running style, but it’s important to note that once he takes off, he’s not eccentric. His rushes are purposeful and controlled.

Hurts is also stronger than most quarterbacks, and will sometimes try to break tackles when necessary.

All of these qualities present defenders with a dilemma.

“Do I go for a kill shot? No, because I could get juked,” said Eagles linebacker Zack Baun, who faces Hurts in practice. “Do I just try to lighten up and bring him down? No, because I could get trucked. So a guy like Jalen makes it really difficult.”

One of the finest examples of Hurts’ “Dead Leg” came during the 2021 season, when the Eagles hosted the Saints at Lincoln Financial Field (Baun was with New Orleans at the time).

The Inquirer showed Hurts the play this week.

“It’s stuck with me for a very long time,” Hurts said of the “Dead Leg.” “Old faithful.”

Hurts has rushed for 77 yards through two games, almost exclusively on scrambles.

The lack of designed runs has been noticeable.

“That’s a conversation for Coach Patullo, KP,” Hurts said after the Eagles’ win in Kansas City.

Kevin Patullo, the Eagles’ first-year offensive coordinator, has had to answer more for the passing game’s struggles through two games than anything else.

Getting Hurts more involved on the ground could, in theory, accomplish two goals: open up more opportunities in the passing game, and also for Saquon Barkley.

When asked about incorporating more designed runs into the Eagles’ game plan, Patullo said, “I don’t think there’s a lack of design. I just don’t think they’ve come up necessarily right now. [Hurts] does a good job of running when he needs to.”

Patullo said the Eagles have designed run calls ready to go if needed.

“We’ve got to remember this is a 17-game season, and not to overreact to things that have happened just through the first two games,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “We found ways to win the first two games, and we know we have to get better at a lot of things, but there’s a progression to it. That’s what our goal is and our focus is right now.”